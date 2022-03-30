For waterslide fans, the planned upgrades at Mankato’s Tourtellotte Park pool should be a 1,080-degree improvement.
For families, there will be a new zero-depth-entry play pool with some squirty features for the tots. For swimmers with mobility issues, the zero-depth entry pool will offer a low-key option, an accessibility ramp will provide a route to the main pool and a chair lift is slated for the diving pool.
In addition, a new building for the municipal pool’s mechanical equipment will allow the historic bathhouse to become roomier and offer more-private changing spaces. The updated plans and construction schedule for the project were presented to the City Council this week.
The fate of the $6.75 million upgrade still hinges on construction bids that will be sought in July from pool contractors. If bids come in high, amenities might need to be scaled back. The council is also facing a prioritization task involving other projects nearing construction in city parks, and it could choose to reduce spending in one area to finance work in another.
And the city continues to see inflation in a number of planned construction projects, something that has hit the pool project as well.
“Not surprisingly, with all that you’ve heard so far, the costs have increased with the facility,” City Manager Susan Arntz said Monday.
The pool’s price tag has risen by just over $1 million since October, when the work was estimated to cost $5.7 million, although some of the additional expense was related to some needed fixes that weren’t initially identified. They included plaster refinishing in the pool and diving well, and replacement of the basement floor in the stone bathhouse, along with more roofing work on the Depression-era structure.
The estimate for the waterslide also increased by $170,000.
The slide will be a substantial improvement for those who like some twists in their water fun, offering a trio of 360-degree turns from a 21-foot height. The total length of the ride, if the revolutions were straightened out, would stretch 151 feet. Sliders will drop into a plunge pool that will be part of a family play pool measuring 45 feet by 64 feet.
With its gradually inclined entrance opposite from the plunge pool, toddlers will be able to amble cautiously into the water — which will max out at a depth of 3 feet. The pool will include a few aquatic play features and water jets on the floor.
Tourtellotte’s signature main pool, more than 160 feet in length and including eight lanes for lap-swimming, will have a new accessibility ramp. A lift mechanism will allow people with disabilities to have access to the diving well, too.
Construction of a new mechanical building on the pool’s north end will allow for a significant remodel of the bathhouse to make it more accessible, add modern fixtures and finishes, construct new bathrooms and changing rooms and provide family changing rooms/restrooms.
Assuming council members, who had little comment on the update Monday, order the project to move forward June 13, bids will be received July 15 with construction to begin either Aug. 17 or Aug. 24. That will trim only a week or two off the traditional swimming season, which typically ends at the end of August. The pool will be closed for construction throughout the summer of 2023.
The original plan was to begin construction late this spring, wiping out the 2022 swimming season. But consultants estimated construction would take 14 months, longer than first anticipated, which would have impacted two seasons. By waiting until mid-August to start, only the 2023 season will be lost.
The council agreed Monday to continue last year’s policy of providing free access to the pool this summer. Council member Mark Frost suggested reinstating the $2.50 fee, questioning if the cost really affected anyone’s ability to use the facility.
City Administrative Services Director Parker Skophammer said the YMCA, which manages the facility, reported that attendance appeared to grow as a direct result of the free admission last year.
“They did see a lot of families, kids use it,” Skophammer said.
The bulk of the project will be funded with the local option sales tax, although $1.1 million in eligible costs will be covered through federal funding provided to the city during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For area residents more excited about a proposed Mankato splash pad than about the municipal pool, that’s still being planned for a yet-to-be-identified city park.
“That’s a project we’ll be talking with the public about this summer,” Arntz said.
