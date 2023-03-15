ST. PETER — State Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL- St. Peter, will join The Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy and Clean Water Action Minnesota at 10 a.m. Saturday for a legislative town hall in St. Peter Community Center Room 219.
The town hall will focus on PFAS chemicals and legislation to protect water and environment, reduce future cleanup costs, and protect communities from the toxic "forever chemicals."
The event is nonpartisan and all are welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.