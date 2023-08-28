The Free Press
NEW ULM — Schell’s Brewery will be home to a rural town hall event hosted by Minnesota Public Radio.
“What It Takes to Build a Business in Greater Minnesota” is the title for this gathering moderated by MPR’s Kerri Miller. The event is Sept. 12 and doors open at 6:30 p.m. Discussion is 7-8:30 p.m. followed by a reception.
“As we discovered with our first round of town hall discussions, there are dynamic, creative, and engaging voices to be heard in our rural areas and we look forward to amplifying those voices this fall,” Miller stated in a press release. “These town halls will be lively, informative and compelling.”
The Schell’s town hall is one of four rural town halls planned in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The New Ulm event is the only one scheduled in south-central Minnesota.
The Rural Voice series, developed by several Minnesota Initiative Foundations that serve Greater Minnesota along with Bremer Trust and Compeer Financial, will be in September and October with a total of four town halls.
This year’s conversation will focus on how rural communities are lifting up entrepreneurism and addressing looming challenges such as the shortage of affordable housing, educating the next workforce, and raising awareness about mental health and social isolation, according to the release.
Additional partners to this year’s Rural Voice series include not only Minnesota Public Radio but also Cherry Road Media and the Center for Rural Policy and Development.
“We are excited to expand this year’s Rural Voice series with new partners, communities and sponsors committed to hearing from rural voices who face these challenges with innovative solutions every day,” stated Tim Penny, president and CEO of the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, in the release.
The events, which will be held in unique venues in New Ulm, Two Harbors, Little Falls, and River Falls, Wisconsin, are free to attend. They will also be live-streamed and recorded for broader distribution. To register, go to ruralvoice.org.
The Two Harbors event will be Sept. 19 and focuses on affordable housing. The River Falls town hall is Sept. 26 and concentrates on educating the new workforce. And the town halls will wrap up with Little Falls on Oct. 4 with a focus on mental health and social isolation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.