NORTH MANKATO — Tool boxes and trucks, toys and gifts — that's what's on the menu Monday night at the Parkside Association Christmas party.
The association, representing 25 townhouse units in upper North Mankato, normally puts on some kind of Christmas dinner or social event each year. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic put pause to that last year, but residents were eager to get together once again.
While association members debated what kind of holiday shindig to put on (where should they host, what kind of treats to serve, whether people need to grab some white elephant gifts), one resident got inspired. She pointed out the townhouse community, largely comprised of older residents, likely didn't need any more stuff. Why didn't they run a toy drive instead?
"We all kind of agreed," Kate Simonson, an association member, said. "Because we don't actually need anything."
And so the neighbors at Parkside have bought toys over the past few months to donate to Toys for Tots. The association gathered more than 40 toys together at Simonson's house Monday.
"A lot of these people have children who are grown up, even grandchildren who are grown up, and they're just getting a kick out of buying toys," she said.
Even the snow birds — retired residents who move south for a few months to avoid Minnesota's harsh winters — want in on the drive, Simonson said. Several neighbors asked residents still in town to buy a few gifts on their behalf, to be reimbursed later.
Rob Lee, president of Parkside Association, said this is the first time he can recall residents banding together for a fundraiser. While the association is pretty close — neighbors would often put on parties and outings before COVID — it never occurred to the association to run any kind of drive.
"It's nice that they're willing to do something for someone else instead of ourselves," Lee said.
Simonson said the association will donate the toys Tuesday. She hopes other homeowner associations like Parkside take the opportunity to put on charitable drives in the future, while Lee hopes his friends and neighbors remember how nice it felt to help others.
"Hopefully this is a new tradition for us, and it gets a little bigger and better," he said.
