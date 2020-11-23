MANKATO —Though towns and townships in Minnesota aren’t suffering the same financial hurt from COVID-19 as cities, severe weather and other unexpected costs are eating into local government budgets across the state.
Expenditures outstripped revenues for many towns statewide last year, according to a report recently released by the State Auditor’s Office. In 2019, 1,622 out of Minnesota’s 1,781 towns reported $334.5 million in total revenues. At the same time, those towns reported $354.2 million in expenditures, a majority of which went toward road and bridge maintenance.
That comes as little surprise to local township officials, who say increasingly severe weather and the subsequent road and bridge damage have caused rising costs for area residents.
“It has for probably the past five years,” said Brenda Thorson, clerk in Cambria Township.
Thorson said townships like Cambria reasonably plan for inflation-related costs for fire protection, maintenance equipment and road maintenance. And township residents have to approve budget increases each year, unlike city governments where councils decide on money issues.
Yet the large amounts of rain in warm-weather storms is causing more road damage and more unplanned expenses to maintain Cambria Township’s 9.5 miles of roads.
It’s a similar story in Janesville Township, according to Bradley Carlson, the town’s clerk. Though Janesville Township doesn’t have as much roadway to maintain compared to other towns — the cities of Elysian and Janesville are within the township’s borders — large-scale rain events are hurting the township’s budget as well.
Carlson said a culvert on the township’s border with Iosco Township recently was damaged. Even though repairs were split between the two towns, it cost Janesville Township about $20,000.
“If you look at our total annual road budget, that’s basically 10% on one tiny little spot on one road,” he said.
Towns in Minnesota have had increased revenues primarily from taxes, state and federal grants over the past 10 years. Total town revenues in Minnesota increased by 28.1% between 2010 and 2019, according to the auditor’s office. The share of total revenue coming from taxes has decreased from 72.8% to 71.7% during that same time period.
Yet expenditures have increased by 33.7% between 2010 and 2019. In 2019, about 64.6% of town expenditures went toward road and bridge work.
Carlson, Thorson and other area township officials say they don’t expect to be hit as hard as cities by pandemic-related expenses. Townships don’t have as much public safety-related expenses, as they primarily fund fire services and little else. About 10.6% of Minnesota towns and township expenditures went toward fire protection in 2019. Another 1.6% went toward all other public safety expenses.
Area city officials say federal COVID relief money has largely covered unexpected public safety costs, but the coronavirus package Congress passed earlier this year hasn’t accounted for hits to general fund-related costs.
Those costs, while small, can add up for cities, said Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges. He said Mankato is missing out on about $200,000 this year from business licenses, particularly liquor licenses, due to Minnesota’s shutdowns and virus regulations.
He said the Mankato City Council is likely to drastically reduce license costs in the coming weeks in response to COVID-19’s ongoing economic impact.
“We don’t get to back-fill that,” Hentges said. “We’re hoping, at least, for the state to come and help us out, as well as another federal stimulus package of some sort.”
Yet city officials are also wary of Minnesota’s projected $4.7 billion budget shortfall heading into 2021. While lawmakers voted to increase state funding for cities and counties in 2019, local officials are concerned those increases will be rolled back come next year to help balance the state’s budget.
“I think the real question for all cities is what’s the state going to do with (Local Government Aid),” Waseca City Manager Lee Mattson said.
