For nearly 5 million Minnesotans, Tuesday will be just another (yawn) day.
But if you’re among the 900,000 plus people living in one of the North Star State’s 1,780 townships, you might call March 8 “Township Day” instead.
The second Tuesday in March is designated as the date for Minnesota townships’ annual meetings, at which residents may address their boards about specific issues, vote on or learn what’s being considered for the year’s local tax levy and maybe even witness the election of officers.
A dedicated cadre of township board members — many of whom serve for decades with very modest compensation as their reward — keeps the wheels of this grassroots governmental process rolling. Meet a few of the dozens who fill township board positions in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties as they prepare to embark on a new year of collaborative problem-solving.
Marvin Krohn
For more than 30 years, 66-year-old Marvin Krohn, of rural Nicollet, has made Granby Township business a part of his routine.
“I’m a lifelong resident,” said Krohn, a grain producer and proprietor of Krohn Seeds.
His involvement in township governing began in a surprisingly common fashion.
“One of the other supervisors died and they asked me to fill his position — and I did,” said Krohn, a Township Board supervisor.
Ever since, Krohn attends Granby Township’s monthly meetings, usually lasting about 90 minutes or less.
“We have some pretty quiet months when there’s not much going on, but when we have to do something, like audit the books, you can spend an hour and a half real easy,” Krohn said. “So it varies.”
With a population of about 230, Granby Township is somewhat unique in that half of its total acreage is covered by Swan Lake and Middle Lake.
“We don’t have a huge road system either — only about half the normal miles a typical township has,” he said.
Krohn is grateful Granby Township’s operations and board are “stable,” with the governmental unit expecting American Rescue Plan Act funds of about $13,000 soon that will be used to purchase gravel for roads.
“Every board position is filled for now and we’re looking good,” Krohn said. “Our culverts and road systems are in good shape and well maintained.
“We don’t expect any huge hiccups unless we get 2, 3, 4 feet of snow yet — you can spend $10,000 to $20,000 real fast to get that cleaned and cleared.”
In fact, Krohn reports his board has even talked about lowering the annual levy by a smidge.
“We’re definitely not planning to raise it,” he said, though discussion about the levy amount will be on Tuesday’s agenda.
For years, Granby Township board meetings took place in a community meeting room at the Nicollet public school.
“But one year it wasn’t available so I volunteered my spot and we’ve been meeting here ever since,” Krohn said.
He expects two to four residents might attend Tuesday’s meeting, in addition to the supervisors and board officers.
“In some townships things get a little exciting,” he chuckled. “We must not have too many issues.”
Krohn respects the township process and recognizes its value, however mundane a township board’s tasks might seem.
“This is the bottom of the totem pole,” he said.
Bob Roelofs
Third-generation farmer Bob Roelofs, 41, is definitely a joiner.
“Sometimes my wife tells me I’m doing too much,” laughed Roelofs, a father of three.
“But I like to make a difference and contribute; it’s how I grew up.”
Besides raising hogs, corn, soybeans and boys, Roelofs also represents south-central Minnesota as a Minnesota Farm Bureau director, answers calls for the Vernon Center Fire and Rescue Department and is a supervisor on the Vernon Center Township Board in Blue Earth County.
“Over the years, I’ve done different things with small-town politics,” he said, mentioning work as a police officer, with the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Department and as interim police chief, “and that helps with my vision and understanding of township issues.”
Roelof’s 15 years (to date) on his Township Board began organically.
“My dad was township chairman when I first came on, so I guess you could say I got promoted into it,” Roelofs said. “I got elected and I keep getting elected every few years.”
Roelofs praises his township, a place where he says others readily step forward to help.
“Our township has been pretty peaceful over the years, and that’s partly because everyone on the board is or was a farmer,” he said.
Dealing with roads, culverts, snow removal and fire services is the gig, and when an issue arises — as one did a couple of years ago — Roelofs and the other Vernon Center Township Board supervisors are sure to let complainants air their grievances.
“But our annual meetings are calm and often turn into social events afterwards,” Roelofs said.
The approximately $10,000 in federal ARPA funds his township was granted will likely be allocated to their fire department.
In this township of about 160 residents, folks are largely united by common aims and interests.
“It’s all agriculture or ag business here, and everyone in the rural parts of the county has the same goal for the most part,” he said.
“We get along pretty well, and if there’s an issue, we get on top of it and come to conclusions quickly and fairly.”
At 14, the eldest of Roelof’s three sons is an FFA enthusiast who shows signs of potentially following in his father’s footsteps.
“In our township, we have the integrity to work through a problem as a group,” Roelofs said. “We keep the peace out here pretty good.”
Mike Maurer
A decade into service on the Judson Township Board, Mike Maurer is currently its treasurer.
With his current term set to expire in 2022, Maurer plans to run for reelection in the Blue Earth County township.
“It’s a life sentence,” he joked.
Following a common theme, Maurer said his father was a longtime Township Board supervisor, and Maurer became treasurer when the former treasurer departed.
“They called and asked if I’d be interested and I agreed,” Maurer said. “The rest is what it is.”
Maurer, 53, wears several hats; he produces corn and soybeans and is also chief deputy and emergency management director for the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.
Therefore, he’s fairly sanguine about township matters.
“We don’t anticipate anything outside of routine business,” he said in advance of the annual township meeting.
“Township government is roads, mowing, bridges and infrastructure. We have a good coordinated group, and we deal with what comes up as it comes up.”
In Judson Township, with about 700 voters, “Everybody knows everybody because we’ve all either grown up here or been established here for a long time,” he said.
“If bad weather hits, you deal with it; if a road needs repair, you repair it.”
He expects two to four members of the public may attend the annual township meeting.
“As a whole, everybody tries to take their turn and do what they need to do,” said the practical Maurer.
“This is about making life work for me and my neighbors. Am I glad to be part of local-level government? Absolutely.”
