MANKATO — If you’re interested in local government, this might just be the scene for you.
Minnesota’s 1,777 townships will hold their annual meeting on Tuesday, March 14. Known as Township Day, these annual meetings are held every year on the second Tuesday in March and sets townships apart from other forms of local government.
At this meeting, residents of the townships will meet to voice their opinions about local issues with other township residents and also vote directly on their tax levy, which is direct democracy in action, according to a press release distributed about the event.
Citizens attending annual meetings also often discuss and vote on other local issues.
“Township Day 2023 will put grassroots democracy on display,” Minnesota Association of Townships Executive Director Jeff Krueger was quoted as saying in the release. “We encourage all residents to show up, express themselves and weigh in on topics like their tax levy.”
“For townships, it’s where we set the budget,” said June Lonnquist, chairwoman of the South Bend Township in Blue Earth County. “It’s where the people are grassroots able to voice an opinion and change minds. It’s exciting to see what’s happening.”
“It’s their township, it’s their government,” said Scott Morgan, a supervisor with Mankato Township. “Townships are the most basic form of grassroots government there is in the United States. That’s where it all starts. As a township board supervisor, I’m interested in people’s thoughts and opinions on things. For people who live in the country, they sure do like it. If you’re interested in government or where tax dollars are going, you can see how that works.”
Lonnquist said she’s seen as many as 50 people in attendance at the South Bend Township Day, and as few as 10 or 12. She said turn-out is often weather dependent, with more folks coming out to participate in Township Day when the unpredictable March weather is good.
“I’ve heard people say, ‘We want to have a say in this,’ and then they show up,” she said. “It is up to the person on how involved they want to be.”
Lonnquist doesn’t foresee any pressing issues facing her board this year, but said passing the annual budget is always newsworthy for residents who want to be in the know. Last year the board set the annual budget at $838,000 “give or take,” she said.
She also calls Township Day a “listening opportunity” for board supervisors.
Mankato Township supervisor Dan Rotchadl describes his township as “progressive” because of its location right next to the town of Mankato. He said the crux of Township Day is getting feedback from attendees, and looking at the budget and where money is being spent.
“Our main function is taking care of the roadways and right of ways,” he said. “We just do roads and roadways and right of ways. People have the option too to come to our monthly meetings.”
“If you live in a township, please participate in your township’s annual meeting on Tuesday, March 14,” Krueger said. “You can find the location and time by checking the published notice in the local newspaper, township website or by contacting the township clerk.”
Townships today include more than 900,000 Minnesota residents, “and we represent an extraordinary form of local government,” he said. “Township Day annual meetings are your chance to participate in grassroots government.”
