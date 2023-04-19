MANKATO — Blue Earth County's first choice for a new Public Works Facility near the southern edge of Mankato was abandoned after fierce opposition from neighbors in the area.
The county commissioners' latest choice, about a mile further south, is drawing ferocious resistance from Mankato Township residents — as well as a promised lawsuit if the project moves forward.
Lynn Lease, who with her husband Pat lives near the proposed site on County Road 90 and County Road 16, said they have met with multiple attorneys who said the project violates the township's ordinance.
"The law is firmly on our side. There is no condition demonstrated that meets the law's requirement," she said at a township meeting Tuesday night, where about 70 residents packed the town hall in opposition to the proposed site.
Dan Rotchadl, chair of the three-person township board, said the township has received notice of the county's intention but hasn't yet gotten the formal conditional use permit request from the county. He said that if and when they get the request it will be reviewed by the township's planning commission, which will make a recommendation to the township board, which will have the final decision.
Lease said that besides not being allowed under township land use ordinances, the project is an excessive waste of county taxpayers' money. She said the county has said they need to increase the size of their public works facility from its current 15 acres to 30 acres, but the site the county has a purchase agreement on is 67 acres. That led several residents at the meeting to question what the county has planned for the additional acres and why taxpayers should be paying for it.
Lease said there is a petition circulating to force the project to go to a voter referendum.
The county had earlier looked at existing industrial-zoned land on the east side of Mankato near the Blue Earth County Justice Center, but said the higher price of the property there was one of the reasons to look outside the city limits. But Lease said that if the county purchased the 30 acres it needs in that area it would cost less than the larger site south of Mankato.
Lease said the county commissioners and staff have been anything but public during their site selection process.
"They have been doing obvious site work that shows their intentions. They have also announced their open house for all to see these plans, without having all the t's crossed. It makes us wonder if the Minnesota Open Meeting law has been violated. It seems very premature to be doing the steps they are without full approval from the township and city," she said.
Some residents also said they had contacted the five county commissioners about the site and their concerns but heard back from only one.
Lease said that if the county wants a centrally located shop it would be located in Good Thunder, not by Mankato in the far northern part of the county.
Others in the crowd said allowing an industrial use in the area will hamper residential growth coming out of the southern part of Mankato. "Who would want to build (housing) next to that? And it will draw more industrial uses (in the area)," one resident said.
The County Board hopes to begin construction on the proposed $30 million Public Works Facility in spring of 2024.
The nearly 50-year-old current facility, east of Minnesota State University, is undersized for modern snowplows, dump trucks and other heavy equipment. Equipment operators also have to travel busy Stadium Road to reach plow routes or work sites. And there’s no room for expansion on the 15-acre site.
The proposed site, which the county is negotiating to purchase for $2.5 million, totals 67 acres and would be home to a 97,000-square-foot main building containing offices and climate-controlled garages. A 30,000-square-foot cold storage building and additional storage for sand and salt would be constructed as well.
County officials are in discussions with the city of Mankato to provide a sewer and water line to the proposed site with no additional capacity beyond what’s needed by the Public Works Facility.
The county has said the proposed site close to County Road 90 would allow plows and maintenance trucks to more quickly get to the roads along the northern portion of Blue Earth County. Other parts of the county are served by smaller highway shops in towns such as Good Thunder, Mapleton, Lake Crystal, Vernon Center and St. Clair.
