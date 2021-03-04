MANKATO — Townships will hold their annual meetings Tuesday to get residents' input and allow them to vote on the annual budget, with some holding in-person meetings and many using conference calls or virtual meetings.
Minnesota’s 1,781 townships hold their annual meetings on the second Tuesday in March — also known as Township Day.
Besides budgets, some townships have votes on other issues.
Some townships may choose to start the meeting but then "pause" it and reschedule it for a later date this summer when COVID restrictions should be less restrictive.
