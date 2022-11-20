MANKATO — Frigid weekend temperatures didn't keep Mankato Toys for Tots from filling up a bus with donations to launch its annual Christmas campaign.
The nonprofit has used its "Stuff a Bus" day outside Fleet Farm to boost the toy drive in recent years. Collections continue into mid-December.
By midway through Saturday's event, Coordinator Pam Hammock was pleased with progress on the bus.
"They say they're running out of room so that's good," she said.
Donors could drop off a used toy at the site. Most donations, though, came from shoppers buying a toy at Fleet Farm and depositing it into boxes near the entrance. Volunteers then wheeled or carried the boxes out to fill rows on the bus.
These and other efforts leading up to each Christmas result in thousands of toys going to families in need. The nonprofit distributed 13,473 last year to 2,919 children to Blue Earth, Nicollet, Le Sueur and Waseca counties.
Even with the cold, Hammock thought the campaign was off to a better start than last year. She credited Fleet Farm for hosting, Palmer Bus Service for donating the bus and Caribou Coffee for donating hot chocolate Saturday.
Brittany Bowman, on the operations team at Palmer Bus Service, used to be a head start teacher. She helped families in the program sign up for Toys for Tots and saw firsthand how much it helped them.
"Now that I'm on the other side helping them in a different way, it still feels good knowing those families are able to have a good Christmas," she said.
On their way out of Fleet Farm on Saturday, Jim and Jackie Landsteiner dropped off new toys in the donation box. They said they know there's a need and felt like it was the least they could do.
Distribution day for Toys for Tots will be Dec. 17 from 8 a.m. to noon at the National Guard Armory, 100 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Volunteers sort through the toys beforehand, with Hammock saying it's a nice service opportunity for high school and college students.
Apart from toy donations, the nonprofit uses monetary donations to fill in gaps. Toys for children between 1-3 and 9-14 years old are harder to come by, Hammock said.
For more information on this year's toy drive, go to mankato-mn.toysfortots.org.
