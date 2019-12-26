MANKATO — Strong donations helped Mankato Toys for Tots distribute gifts to about 125 more children this month compared to 2018.
The increase brought the total number of children in the program to 3,080 in Blue Earth, Nicollet, Waseca and Le Sueur counties.
Coordinator Pam Hammock said the children from 1,034 families received about 12,000 toys, up from 11,502 last year.
“The community was very generous and we were very humbled and appreciative of what we received,” she said.
The uptick could be explained by more outreach to families who qualify for the program, she said. Toys for Tots works with county social services to connect with families in need of assistance during the winter holiday season.
Hammock said increased support from area businesses also fueled the big collection drive. Book drives and company Christmas parties were among the kinds of events bringing in donations this year.
“The old saying is it takes a village to raise a child,” Hammock said. “Well it takes a village to do a Toys for Tots campaign.”
She said the Volk Transfer trucking company and Harrison Truck Centers repair shop stepped up to provide either storage, donations or volunteers. Cory Hart, Harrison marketing director, said employees donated 147 toys, 37 stocking stuffers and 12 books to the cause, while 10 volunteers helped Toys for Tots set up for distribution day.
“Toys for Tots being a family-oriented organization is a very important cause within the community,” he said. “That’s the reason why we get behind it.”
Toys for Tots' 2020 collection drive will launch in mid-October. Hammock said the nonprofit put 53 toys collected this year into storage to get a jump on next year's collection.
