WELLS — A Wells man died Tuesday evening when the tractor he was driving was rear-ended on Highway 22 between Wells and Kiester, the State Patrol said.
Michael Phillip Wegner, 70, died at the scene of the crash, which occurred at about 7:50 p.m.
He was driving a 2022 John Deere 4020 diesel northbound on Highway 22 and was at the intersection with 190th Street in Foster Township when a northbound 2016 Dodge Journey struck it from behind, the patrol said.
The SUV's driver, Adrienne Lark Bryan, 45, of Sebastopol, California, and her 14-year-old and 16-year-old male passengers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Albert Lea.
