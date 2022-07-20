MANKATO — An organization that serves as the advocate voice for the state’s unionized construction workers in Minnesota is receiving recognition for its efforts to help people who serve or have served in the military.
Minnesota Building and Construction Trades Council will be designated a Yellow Ribbon Company during a 4 p.m. ceremony today at Mayo Clinic Health Systems Event Center.
To earn the Yellow Ribbon Company recognition, the Minnesota Building and Construction Trades Council put forth a rigorous action plan stating how it will build programs and leverage existing support activities for employee service members, veterans and military families.
Minnesota National Guard, local and state representatives are slated to attend the event.
