For her first year as parade captain, Stephanie Holden wasn’t going to let a little rain prevent her from making the most of St. Peter’s Old-Fashioned Fourth Celebration Monday.
“It’s my first year and it’s raining, but that’s okay,” she said about hour before the parade was set to begin.
But by the time the annual parade began at 10 a.m., the rain stopped, and the sun soon came out as thousands of people lined up on each side of Washington Avenue to see the 85 entrants, a variety of local and regional businesses and organizations who signed up to participate.
For the past five years — Holden — chief experience officer at River’s Edge Hospital in St. Peter — has volunteered her time helping to organize the parade. This year, she’s charged with overseeing a smooth and orderly parade from start to finish.
Before she became a volunteer, Holden covered St. Peter’s July 4 festivities as a reporter — and later publisher for the St. Peter Herald from 1998-2014. Her favorite part is seeing all the smiling faces and families celebrating a community she has grown to love over the past 25 years.
“When I was a reporter for the newspaper prior to being publisher, it’s just walking up and down the parade route and seeing the joy on everybody’s faces — whether they are one or 101 — it doesn’t matter,” Holden said.
“It just brings out the kid in all of us. Then being at the park afterward and the good food and listening to the music — the tradition of it all is really fun.”
Now in its 51st year, the parade routinely draws people not just from St. Peter, but from the entire region. Ed Lee, executive director of the St. Peter Chamber of Commerce — said they have consistently handed out 10,000 flags to each person attending to get a head count. He thinks the parade’s longevity and its focus on tradition are a big part of why this town draws so many people on July 4.
“They come from near and far, we get a lot from Mankato/North Mankato because a lot of people have discovered the spirit of St. Peter,” Lee said. “It’s a great little town with great restaurants and fun things to do. It’s family friendly, there’s something for everyone.”
As the parade made its way to Minnesota Square Park, participants threw handfuls of candy out as kids scrambled onto each side of the street to collect their share.
Along with law enforcement and fire departments from St. Peter and other nearby towns, the parade was chock full of a variety of musical groups.
“The big entertainment are the marching bands: the Govenaires, who are fresh off a tour of Austria, Germany and Norway, and the St. Peter Marching Saints,” Lee said. “We have the Schell’s Hobo Band and they’re pretty darn popular, they’ve been coming here for years.”
The Mankato River Blenders, an acapella group, also performed.
“We figure about one in every five units is musical in some way,” Lee said.
A popular attraction for the kids were the two Shriner groups, the Ho Ho Area Shrine Club and the Mankato T-Birds, who drove their signature tiny cars in choreographed formation doing tricks like pop-a-wheelies, donuts and tipping to the side on two-wheels.
Ho Ho Area Shrine Club member Wayne Swenson, who joined the group in 1988, said the club got its name when the chapter was founded in 1966 in homage to one of the region’s largest employers.
“We had a lot of Green Giant personnel who belonged to the Masons and Shriners,” Swenson said. “Green Giant was located in Le Sueur and that’s where we started, so we got the blessing from Green Giant to use Ho Ho.”
It’s one of about 16 parades they bring their tiny classic cars to each year to raise money for Shriner’s Children’s Hospitals and burn centers. He said there are over 20 scattered across the country, with the closet one in Woodbury. Health care at these hospitals is free for those who don’t have insurance.
“They don’t charge kids anything to go there,” said fellow Shriner Nate Smithson, of New Prague.
Along with raising money for children’s hospitals, Smithson said a big part of their mission is bringing public awareness about what they do to the communities they visit.
“At a lot of these parades, somebody will come up and say, ‘I was a kid at the Shrine Hospital, and I couldn’t walk and got an artificial limb,’” Smithson said. “That’s cool when people come up and they recognize what we do.”
After the parade, people headed to Minnesota Square Park for an afternoon of food, vendors, music, and games, including hula hoop, limbo, and dancing contests.
At the park, the aromatic scent of grilled chicken cooking on a vast metal grill outside attracted people to St. Peter Ambassador Trent Nielson, who led a team of his fellow volunteers in cooking and serving plates to a line of hungry people.
“We’re a group of business owners from St. Peter who put on events and try to do fundraising for the community,” said Nielsen. “We’re kind of like an extension of the Chamber. The chicken started in the ‘70s and has been a tradition for the Fourth of July.”
Nielsen said the money they raise from the sales of the nearly 1,000 pieces of chicken they prepare will go towards civic projects in town, from raising money for bleachers for the St. Peter Baseball Association, park improvements and for the fireworks and next year’s July 4 celebration.
“It’s fun to keep the tradition going,” he said. “It’s a lot of work but we’ve got a good group of guys that like to do it. There aren’t very many traditions that have gone this long and as a group it’s fun to see that.”
Both Lee and Holden say active community engagement is a big part of what makes the annual event so rewarding to be a part of.
This year, and every year since he became director of the St. Peter Chamber of Commerce nearly a decade ago, Lee has his own tradition of walking against the parade traffic and taking pictures along the entire route — reflecting on the role so many people play in putting such a large event together.
“I literally get choked up every year because there is so much effort that goes into it,” Lee said. “There are hundreds of people in the parade itself. All the volunteers and organizations — it sends chills up my back when I think about people staying in town to make this event a memory making experience for 10,000 people.”
