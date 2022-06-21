MADELIA — Motorists using Highways 15/60 near Madelia may encounter traffic changes and detours as a second phase of road construction began Tuesday.
Highway 60 remains opens with two-way traffic in the westbound lanes. Highway 15 is closed at its intersection with Watonwan County Road 58. Traffic will be detoured onto Watonwan County Road 58, Watonwan County Road 9 and Highway 60.
All ramps at the Highway 60/Highway 15 north interchange are closed, along with the Watowan County Road 3 interchange eastbound off-ramp and the on-ramp for eastbound Highway 60 traffic. The eastbound ramps at the Highway 15 south intersection remain closed.
An all-way stop condition has been installed at the bottom of Watonwan County Road 9's eastbound off and on ramps.
