MANKATO — A community is only as good as the information it’s given, said licensed drug and alcohol counselor Sam Simmons after he led a training Friday at Minnesota State University.
So if health care providers don’t understand the link between historical trauma and health disparities in African American, Indigenous and other communities of color, they could struggle to help patients within those groups as effectively as possible.
Simmons said he hoped his training on historical trauma, which had more than 700 registrants either in-person or online, opened attendees’ eyes to further research the concept and its role in health care.
“It gives them some insight into some things they might’ve ran into with clients, and think ‘Oh that’s why that happened,’” he said.
Historical trauma is the term given to the collective emotional and psychological injuries felt across generations in communities of people and their descendants. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, or SAMHSA, produced a tip sheet on the subject citing the Native American experience as one of the most familiar examples of historical trauma.
Years of violent colonization, assimilation policies and general loss added up over generations. The effects of it on the Native American population include high depression, alcohol and other substance abuse rates, as well as a breakdown of traditional Native family values, according to SAMHSA.
Simmons has more than 31 years of experience in alcohol and drug counseling, specializing in culturally sensitive strategies aimed at addressing historical trauma and improving outcomes for African American males and their families. On his website, he writes about how historians link slavery’s destruction of family relationships to the undermining of African American’s abilities to form healthy relationships and families to this day.
He goes on to write that Black men first need to acknowledge their individual and intergenerational trauma in order to start healing from it, rather than feeling like acknowledging it isn’t “manly.”
Health care providers, meanwhile, should understand different clients will display conditions like depression in culturally different ways.
“Culturally, some people don’t know they’re depressed,” he said. “They say ‘I’m down,’ or ‘I’m just having trouble sleeping.’”
Failing to understand those differences in clients can lead to providers overlooking issues. It matters in the mental health field, where relationships between clients and providers make a big difference, said Thad Shunkwiler, assistant professor at MSU’s College of Allied Health and Nursing, which sponsored the training.
“Trainings like this really drive home that reinforcement that in that relationship you have to really seek to understand someone’s experience and seek to understand the trauma they’ve gone through,” he said.
Jeremiah Lemon, a junior studying social studies education at MSU, attended the event and described Simmons as a “powerful” speaker. Historical trauma was a new concept to Lemon, who said he came away with a better understanding of how culture is a response to trauma.
“Culture gets passed down,” he said. “And trauma is the reason and the rationale behind the culture.”
To read more about Simmons, who has a podcast called "Healing Brothers," and his work, visit www.brothershealing.com and www.samuelsimmonsconsulting.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.