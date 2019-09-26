MANKATO — At her hundreds of speaking engagements across the country each year, Ellie Krug sees how far the country has come on transgender acceptance.
Marginalization and fears persist, however, which she said is why education on the subject remains important.
The lawyer, inclusivity trainer and author, who transitioned 10 years ago, hopes her presentation today in Mankato dispels misconceptions about transgender people.
“The reason I’m doing that is I think it’s incredibly important that the voices of transgender people are heard in Greater Minnesota,” she said.
Krug was an experienced Iowa civil trial attorney when she transitioned from male to female in 2009. Her book on the experience, “Getting to Ellen: A Memoir about Love, Honesty and Gender Change,” was published in 2013, and in recent years she’s traversed the country leading presentations on the subject.
Today’s presentation at 7 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Mankato will be the first of her two education events in Mankato this fall. The first will cover the basics and how communities can welcome and accept transgender people, while the second addresses the fears and negativity some have toward transgender people.
The negativity, including political targeting of transgender community, still discourages people from living openly transgender lives, she said. She pointed out the Trump administration’s transgender troop ban and state-led bills preventing transgender people from using public restrooms matching their gender identity.
She said the message sent by these actions is that transgender people aren’t welcome in the public sphere. But she maintains such contempt is only held by a small but vocal group.
“The reality is the vast majority of people don’t want this,” she said. “They want to be welcoming.”
Jane Schostag, who helped organize Krug’s events at the Mankato church, saw the speaker lead a training in Mankato years ago. Schostag said local diversity trainings can’t always focus on transgender inclusion, so the church organizers decided to invite Krug to lead presentations.
“I know there are people who struggle with it just as there were with people against gay rights,” she said of transgender acceptance. “We need to be educated. I’m hopeful that people will have open minds.”
Krug said religious objections are among the barriers transgender people still regularly face. So it’s encouraging, she said, when churches take the lead on education in their communities.
“Jesus was accepting of all humans, and I think the churches can reinforce that notion by hosting someone like me to come in and talk about what it means to be human,” she said.
Krug’s second presentation in Mankato is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 14. at the UUFM, 937 Charles Ave., which is on the end of Blue Earth Street in west Mankato.
