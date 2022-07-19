Aaron Sperry says he never felt comfortable in his body. From a young age, he knew there was something off.
“I was on YouTube and found the transgender community there and it opened my eyes a bit,” said the 22-year-old of North Mankato. “I came out to a friend and we were playing around with names and pronouns and things. I came out to my mom and I was worried, but she was super supportive.”
Beyond his immediate family and friends, Sperry has found other supportive people during his transgender journey as well. Those include a local therapist and doctor.
Some media reports say there are more transgender youth than ever before, but local experts interviewed for this article said that isn’t necessarily true. Rather, transgender youth are just more comfortable coming out now than they have been in the past.
“Transgender youth feel at this point it’s a little bit better of an environment to come out than it used to be,” said Dr. Gary Goldberg, a Mankato Clinic urologist who counts 40 transgender youth as among his patients. “Unfortunately with the Trump presidency, there was a bit of a backward step in terms of rights for transgender individuals. But I do believe more transgender youth are coming out who are a part of generation Z than previous generations.”
Therapist Jeni Kolstad, a licensed clinical social worker and owner of Pride Counseling Services, agrees and, like Goldberg, is a local supporter of transgender youth.
Sperry said he sees Kolstad for talk therapy and Goldberg for hormone therapy. Sperry recounts coming out at age 14, seeing Goldberg for the first time about hormone therapy at age 15 and now, as an adult, he’s thinking of having top surgery done in the future.
“It has been on my mind for as long as I can remember,” he said.
Goldberg is one of the few local professionals who provide hormonal care for transgender patients. He treats transgender women with the use of estrogen and testosterone blockers, and with the use of testosterone in transgender men.
Sperry described Goldberg, who was honored by the South Central Minnesota Pride in 2018 for his work with the transgender community, as “amazing.”
“I’m just so proud of my staff,” Goldberg said. “They provide safe, sensitive care for these patients. I couldn’t do anything I do without my nursing staff.”
Most patients find Goldberg through word of mouth, which was Sperry’s experience. Typically patients are 16 years old when they initially come to see Goldberg.
Transgender individuals often first present as excited, scared and anxious, Goldberg said. If his patients aren’t yet 18, they need parental consent to undergo hormone therapy. They also must have a primary pediatrician and mental health provider before undergoing hormone therapy.
For people who think transitioning is a “stage” or a “phase,” they’re wrong, experts say.
“By the time they get to my office, they’ve done their research,” Goldberg said. “This is something they’ve been thinking about for years.”
Kolstad agreed, saying, “It’s not often I have a transgender kid come in here and they’re flip flopping between names and pronouns. These kids know. People say ‘It’s just a phase,’ but that is not my experience. I’ve been working with some of these kids for over a year, and that would be a long phase. I say, ‘Good for you, to live as your authentic selves.’ I do my best to help.”
Sperry said he believes people should be able to “play with” their identities. When he was in high school, he first came out as gay, then bisexual, then pansexual and lastly queer, which he said is an umbrella term that he still uses because it allows him to “be who I want to be.”
Now that he’s transitioned, Sperry said his dysphoria with the way his body looked has gone away and “I feel like me now.”
“I feel very privileged to have all of the resources and support I do,” he said. “I was blessed to have a family who was so loving and by me every step of the way. I think if people aren’t supported in their family it can be a really big stressor and a struggle. Without my family, I don’t know what I would have done.”
Kolstad said she worries most about the transgender youth she doesn’t know because she fears they don’t have the familial support they need to seek therapeutic help.
“Kids who are coming in have supportive parents, and the kids we aren’t able to reach are those kids who don’t,” she said. “That’s the population who I think is really struggling.”
Sperry, thankfully, has not only a supportive family but also felt very accepted when he first came out while he was a student at Mankato West High School. “Everyone at West was really supportive,” he said. “All of the teachers were amazing. I lost a few friends because I came out, but most of them stayed and I got a lot of new friends because of it.”
