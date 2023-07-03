WELLS — Zale Bushlack finished his high school trap shooting career at United South Central with the highest of highs.
Wrapping up his senior year, Zale led USC’s trap shooting team to the state tournament. Their appearance this year was their fifth in a row.
Over that five-year span, the highest the team had placed was eighth place. This year, however, was different for both Zale and the team as a whole.
USC placed first at the tournament on June 23, their first state title in school history. Zale tied for first place with two other competitors in the individual competition with a perfect score, hitting all 100 targets.
Ending your career with a championship victory is something less than 1% of high school athletes can proudly say they’ve done. Zale reflected on what it feels like to be a part of that tiny percentage.
“It’s pretty cool,” he said. “We worked hard all season, and it’s nice to see it pay off.”
For Zale, going to the trap shooting state tournament had become somewhat of a routine for him, as he had been to state every year since eighth grade. But this time around was a little more special.
This was the first time Zale qualified for state as an individual. Athletes must place in the statewide top 100 to qualify individually, making qualification alone a very prestigious achievement.
As you’d expect, shooting as a team has its differences compared to shooting individually.
“It’s fun to shoot with the team, especially when everyone’s doing well,” Bushlack said. “But when you’re shooting individually, it can be kind of nice because you don’t have to worry about how the rest of the team is doing. You can just kind of focus on what you’re doing. You have more control of what happens.”
Zale also played basketball and baseball and compared the two sports to shooting trap, where there is less of a team aspect.
“Basketball and baseball are more team oriented, which is cool because you work together with your team,” he said. “But at the same time, it’s kind of cool to see what I can do myself. There are pros and cons.”
Like most of the trap shooting team, Zale started shooting in seventh grade. Students are eligible to try out for the shooting team in seventh grade, and can shoot through the end of their high school years.
Zale saw success when he started, at least for a beginner, but he struggled a little the following year. He worked hard and practiced a lot, an example of his work ethic commended by his coach.
“He got a lot of shots in, probably more than anyone else,” said coach Darin Magnuson, who has been coaching since 2014. “He’s a great kid, he’s got a great work ethic.”
The progression of Zale’s skills is something seen in a lot of young people who go out for the trap shooting team in seventh grade.
“It’s good to see them succeed,” Magnuson said. “They start in seventh grade, and can shoot until they graduate, so it’s good to see them progress.”
