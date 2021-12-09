Following an 18-month period in which sales fell drastically, local travel agents have altered their jobs to work more closely with clients as bookings rebound amid a new web of pandemic restrictions.
Jana Huse, an agent who founded Travelooza 12 years ago, employs seven agents who work in Kansas, Colorado and Minnesota. She estimates bookings for December are four times higher than they were in December 2020, a trend that aligns with 2021 on the whole.
But with confusion about where travelers can fly, what paperwork is needed and when or whether a negative COVID-19 test is required, Huse said the workload for managing each trip also seems to have quadrupled.
“Where we used to be able to say, ‘Here’s your booking. Crawl on the plane and go,’ now we spend much more time talking directly with our clients,” Huse said.
She had a half-dozen specific examples off the top of her head.
She spent Monday morning texting with a couple who honeymooned in Cancun. They had to reschedule their COVID tests in order to board their plane, given federal restrictions starting this week that mandate a negative result within 24 hours of a return flight to the U.S.
Huse helped them parse through the necessary paperwork. She didn’t stop talking with them until they were on the plane.
And there was the couple who walked into the airport an hour before a Sun Country Airlines flight would take them to Jamaica. Then Sun Country canceled it.
After receiving their call, Huse found a Delta Airlines flight to Jamaica leaving soon. She told the couple to run over to the proper terminal while she bought them two tickets.
They boarded the plane for a cheaper price than they initially had paid.
“We try to make sure everybody realizes that we’re here. ... Our services are free to our clients,” Huse said, noting a shared reality among travel agents. “We don’t charge anything to work with an agent because we get paid by suppliers after the fact.”
Agents face a complete loss of commission payments when clients don’t take their scheduled trip. For Amber Pietan, who runs a popular travel agency out of North Mankato, the payment system made for a sobering scenario from March 2020 onward.
“The whole 18 months my commission was down 75% because people were canceling and I don’t get paid,” said Pietan, who has hundreds of customers.
She considered but decided against implementing a $100 cancellation fee. Meanwhile, the six independent contractors she hires all have taken second jobs to bolster the evaporated income from travel bookings.
A smaller local agency run by Kristen Fisher, Restorative Vacations, has essentially shut down while the pandemic delays the annual group travel sessions that Fisher is accustomed to booking.
Students and faculty from Minnesota State University for years have taken a trip to Central America in March. People from the communication sciences department provide help to local children, and members of the business program study sustainable practices among chocolate producers in Belize.
Fisher planned to reserve hotel rooms, air travel and activities for the groups to go back in March 2022, when a safe reunion seemed possible. But administrators this fall chose to postpone university-sanctioned travel abroad.
“It just shut down my business,” she said of the cancellations. “My business just couldn’t continue.”
She instead focused on busy local tourism this summer and fall, running the Moulin Rouge House Bed and Breakfast with her husband. Having opened in June, the business made about $45,000 in revenue this year and was fully booked almost every weekend, the couple said.
Assuming demand for international travel rebounds, as Fisher expects it to, she plans to resume Restorative Vacations planning this spring.
Travelooza agents canceled more than 200 trips at the onset of the pandemic. Huse said she “quit counting at 200 — I didn’t wanna depress myself anymore.
“When things came to a screeching halt in March of 2020, so did the income. But the workload quadrupled because we then had to cancel everybody and take care of them,” she said.
For Travelooza, the work included earning future flight credits or similar compensation for customers. Huse said she reimbursed a couple of people out of pocket when she perceived that an airline or hotel had acted unfairly.
Despite some customer cancellations in response to the spreading omicron variant, both agents said 2022 is on course to be a year of resurgent international travel.
Travelooza has already for 2022 met three-quarters of the more than $1 million in annual booking sales the agency made in 2019 and 2021, Huse said.
She reckons that most holiday travel this month will occur as planned, and a month from now the picture will be clearer about the omicron variant’s severity and transmissibility. For now she reminds customers that almost every airline is offering one flight change without a fee, a departure from pre-pandemic rules for economy fliers.
Pietan said tentative sales are strong for next year. “I am surprised more people haven’t canceled. There really haven’t been a whole lot of cancellations.”
The biggest job shift has been keeping up with travel restrictions that change weekly and differ significantly among nations, Pietan said. She has begun monitoring an online service offered by Delta Airlines that matches one’s vaccination status with places that person can or cannot go.
She has made her clients navigate the steps along with her so they can later replicate the process. By then, some change likely will have occurred.
During a trip to Jamaica the last week of November, Pietan realized firsthand the added stress her clients must experience when traveling out of the country.
“I wouldn’t wanna do it without a travel agent, and I’m a travel agent,” Pietan said.
As her flight neared, she asked a friend, “‘I know I do this every day, but did I check every box?’ Because if you don’t, they literally won’t let you board in Minneapolis. So it’s a little bit stressful — more stressful than normal.”
