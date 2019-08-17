We ran a story Wednesday about a travel program at Janesville-Waldorf-Permberton School that’s been in place for more than a decade.
The teacher who leads the trips set it up so that if a student participates for five years they will visit all of the 48 lower states.
School trips have come a long way. If I remember right, going to Nicollet High School, we took one trip to the state Capitol.
Even at MSU in the ‘80s there weren’t the kind of travel opportunities for students as today.
The fact most kids can do more traveling now is a good thing.
My parents were unusually active travelers when we kids were growing up, going everywhere from Florida to California to the World’s Fair in New York. Still being a cheap German farmer, my dad would ensure a trip was as thrifty as could be. We would long for eating at lots of restaurants and staying at those exotic drive-up motels with a swimming pool.
We had sandwiches made with homemade bread and usually camped.
One of the campers that dad found was unique. It was one of those designed to fit on the back of a pickup bed, except it was converted to a pull-behind with axle and wheels added. And it was made of wood, a homemade job.
We were once driving down a four-lane highway when we looked left and saw a tire rolling by and down into the median.
Cool.
Until we realized it was off our camper.
When Mom and Dad traveled alone somewhere, they would never just call home each night and see how things were going on the farm. They’d make a person-to-person call. The routine was they’d have the operator ask for my dad, and if nothing was wrong at home, we’d say he wasn’t there, saving the cost of a long-distance call.
Being away on a trip used to cut you off almost entirely from home and everyone you knew. Wherever you were, you were on your own. It provided a better experience than today, when you can be in constant contact with anyone wherever you are.
Traveling with kids or others brings its rewards. There’s a collegiality in it. But traveling as a couple is special. You get to experience everything you see and do together and bring home shared memories. Even the flat tires on the camper, hail on the tent, or nights in hotels that turn out to be flop houses produce more vivid memories when experienced with someone else.
One of the best things about planning a trip is that the anticipation of what’s to come is almost as much fun as the trip. Thinking about it, looking up things to do when you get there, talking about it brings pleasure to the day-to-day grind.
Those JWP kids who went on some or all of the school trips will have memories and knowledge you can’t get by studying another place. They’re starting with a thirst of knowledge and exploration that will reward them through life.
