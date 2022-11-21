MANKATO — At a time when prices are up substantially on everything from turkey to airfare to hotel rooms, Thanksgiving travelers actually have a chance to pay less for gasoline than they did last year — if the road to grandmother's house passes over the river and through St. Peter.
Barring a truce in St. Peter's gas war, drivers filling up there will see prices below what they saw at this time in 2021 — an unusual occurrence in a year where inflation is at its highest level in 40 years. Even in Mankato and elsewhere in Minnesota, the per-gallon price has plunged in the past month — although often still sitting at historic highs for late November.
Gas was selling at $2.78 per gallon Monday afternoon at Clark and at the two Kwik Trips in St. Peter, according to GasBuddy.com. Even in Mankato, where regular was selling for $3.39, the price was down 12 cents from a week earlier and $1.35 less than the mid-June highpoint. The prices are expected to continue to fall.
"It's terrific news as motorists prepare for Thanksgiving travel ...," according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"Everyone will be seeing relief at the pump this week, with even more substantial declines on the way as oil prices plummeted last week to briefly trade under $80 per barrel."
With prices expected to continue to fall, drivers shouldn't be in a rush to fill the tank, De Haan said.
For people who will need to fuel up for Thanksgiving travel, though, they might want to be strategic about where to stop. Someone making a trip from Mankato to the North Shore of Lake Superior on Monday would have seen typical gas prices range from $3.39 (Mankato) to $2.78 (St. Peter) to $3.49 (Twin Cities) to $3.29 (Forest Lake) to $3.59 (Sandstone) to $3.44 (Duluth).
The timing of the recent drop in gas prices is something to be thankful for as Thanksgiving travel is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels after plummeting in 2020 when COVID-19 concerns kept many from attending traditional family gatherings.
The AAA travel club predicts 54.6 million people will venture 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving compared to 56 million in 2019 and 47.1 million in 2020.
Sunshine, dry roads all week
As recently as Monday morning, forecasters were predicting the possibility of a bit of snow or rain Wednesday night and Thanksgiving morning — even a chance of freezing drizzle in north-central Minnesota. But by later Monday, the precipitation had been wiped from the forecast for the entire week.
Other than a mostly cloudy Thanksgiving — when temperatures will top out at 36 degrees in Mankato — the National Weather Service is forecasting a week dominated by sunny days with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s, reaching 44 on Saturday.
Seasonable temperatures and sunshine are also predicted for more distant destinations in the five-state area from Sioux Falls and Fargo to Des Moines and Eau Claire.
A slight chance of freezing drizzle is possible in north-central and northeastern Minnesota Wednesday night and Thanksgiving morning.
Air travel near pre-pandemic levels
Big Thanksgiving-week numbers are expected at the Twin Cities airport, peaking on Wednesday. For people getting there by air, the holiday travel period is actually 10 days long, according to the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which oversees the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
Starting the Friday before the holiday and continuing through the Sunday after, Thanksgiving travel concentrates the biggest airport mobs on three of those days.
More than 30,000 people were expected to move through airport security last Friday. Wednesday will be the busiest day, though, with 32,300 travelers clearing TSA checkpoints.
And Sunday will see just 100 fewer passengers than Wednesday as turkey-stuffed people return home after spending the holiday with family or friends, according to MSP estimates. People using MSP for connecting flights push the totals at the airport even higher because they clear security at their departing airport.
The totals are about the same as the 2021 Thanksgiving travel period.
Minnesotans welcoming guests flying in from elsewhere should be extra appreciative of their effort this year. Average Thanksgiving-time airfares were predicted to be at the highest level in at least five years after cratering during the pandemic-impacted 2020 holiday, according to the travel app Hopper.
Fares were predicted to be 43% higher than last year and 22% higher than the last pre-pandemic year of 2019.
And if those guests opted to stay in a hotel rather than imposing on family and friends, they're shelling out even more cash. Average hotel booking costs are 8% higher than a year ago, according to AAA.
