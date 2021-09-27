MANKATO — A replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is returning to Mankato along with a new tribute to other fallen service members.
A ceremony will include a vintage aircraft flyover and a visit from the state’s veterans affairs commissioner.
The Cost of Freedom Tribute and the Traveling Vietnam Wall will be on display Thursday through Sunday near the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Rasmussen Woods.
The Traveling Vietnam Wall is an 85% replica of the wall in Washington, D.C. The 300-foot-long replica, like the original, is inscribed with the names of more than 58,000 U.S. servicemen killed during the Vietnam War.
It’s the third time the replica has come to Mankato, said Sue Worlds of the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans, who is an organizer of the visit.
New this time, the Traveling Vietnam Wall will be accompanied by the Cost of Freedom Tribute.
The new wall has panels remembering every major U.S. military conflict as well as the 9-11 terror attacks and other military mass casualty events, said publicity volunteer Julie Frederickson. There is a new panel remembering the 13 U.S. service members killed in a bombing as troops withdrew from Afghanistan last month.
The Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon and other organizations and businesses are funding the wall’s visit.
Area veterans and other volunteers are providing security and are available to help visitors navigate the walls and provide golf cart rides to mobility-challenged guests.
Worlds’ most rewarding moment when the Vietnam replica last visited in 2011 was helping an area mother find her son’s name on the wall and make a pencil rubbing. The mother said she still felt the loss as keenly as it had happened yesterday, Worlds recalled.
A ceremony Friday evening will include a speech from Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke, who is a Mankato native.
The event will conclude with a flyover of aircraft from World War II and the Korean War. The Minnesota Vietnam Veterans Charity is coordinating the flyover, which will include diamond and missing man formations.
