What started as a decision to take a tree down turned into a donation that will help teach students at Minnesota State University about climate.
Tom Hagen, who grew up in the Pleasant Street neighborhood in Mankato, has known the oak tree, more than 200 years old, for 75 years.
“[My sister] called me up one day and said, ‘Hey, they’re taking the tree down.’ Because I knew it had been a problem,” he said.
Hagen said the tree was on the line between two properties and was causing issues with the house next door.
After a lawsuit, a decision was made to take the tree down, but Hagen wanted to preserve a slice of it, also known as a tree cookie.
“I understand — I mean I studied geography myself — how important the age of this tree was for giving us the history of the climate of Mankato, at least back 200 years,” said Hagen.
The tree cookie was donated to Minnesota State University and will be used in the university’s Earth Systems Laboratory to teach students about dendrochronology, or the method of dating tree rings to the year they were formed.
But it can also tell a much greater story than just that.
MSU geography professor Don Friend said a tree cookie can also be used to determine how climate has changed.
“There’s density differences, width differences and color differences in each tree ring. A tree records annual changes in the seasons. So, when you cut down a tree, you can go back and depending upon literally how thick is the tree ring, you can get an idea of how wet or dry it was in that year,” he said.
Friend said having the tree cookie will be a great teaching tool for students to learn how climate is changing and how the environment is changing right here in Minnesota.
“We will be teaching them how climate changes. We’ll be teaching them about water supply issues in the region. This tree has been around long enough, we might be able to notice where there were differences in the shift from Indigenous cultures to European American cultures and how they used the land,” he said.
Hagen said he’s glad this slice of history has ended up in good hands.
“No one would’ve imagined that this would have fallen into place so beautifully. I’m really happy the department here has it,” he said.
