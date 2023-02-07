MANKATO — Minnesota Department of Natural Resources crews are at work in Minneopa State Park removing trees from the waterfalls area.
The project is an effort to prevent hazards, said a DNR press release.
To ensure visitor safety, access to the falls is restricted during the project.
The 20 trees, including 17 ash trees, will begin being removed Feb. 6.
Emerald ash borer has not been confirmed in ash trees within the park; however, in December the Minnesota Department of Agriculture identified infestations about 4 miles away.
This means it is highly likely that EAB will infest the park’s ash trees in coming years. Trees infested with EAB present a hazard as they’re dying.
To ensure visitor and employee safety and to reduce costs associated with managing and removing diseased trees, the DNR decided to begin the project now.
The removed trees eventually will be replaced.
For updates on the project, go to the “Visitor Alert” section on the website: mndnr.gov/minneopa.
