MANKATO — When word reached Mankato of Armin Steck’s death last January in Florida, city officials decided on a sturdy tribute to the former firefighter who’d served the community for many years.
“The city of Mankato decided to honor him with a tree rather than send an arrangement of flowers,” said Ashley Steevens, public works program coordinator.
Sue Steck, of Mankato, said she was touched and pleased to be contacted by a city forester about honoring her father with a Tree for Life program. The Steck family chose the type of tree and a time frame for its planting.
“My mother and I talked and we both said there were oak trees growing in our yard for years,” Sue said.
A bur oak honoring her father now stands tall near the West Mankato walking-bike path, its yellow-brown fall foliage a warm tribute to Armin.
“It’s planted in the same block where we lived ... We used to play ball there (in the park area),” Sue said.
She recalls that her father worked 24-hour shifts as a firefighter. He also was a carpenter and a cartographer, who stood out in the fire department as the one who made maps of the neighborhoods before GPS was used when answering calls.
“They helped the firefighters know exactly where to go,” Sue said.
Armin’s widow, Leone, traveled from her home in Florida to attend the tree’s dedication ceremony this summer at Blue Earth Street Park. Her sister, Janet (Kennedy) Thomas, 80, of Burnsville, was among several relatives who were in Mankato for a large family gathering that same August weekend.
Thomas is familiar with the area. Her husband, Irvin, and she both grew up in Mankato. She said branches on both of their genealogy trees are laden with history.
“My father was Clayton Kennedy, he was the Blue Earth County auditor ... My husband and his family have 85 years (total) serving in active duty.”
In recent months, Thomas has lost several relatives. COVID-19 has added difficulties to families in mourning, she said. Honoring deceased loved ones with living tributes helps ease the pain a bit.
“I am making arrangements to have a tree placed at the Minnesota Arboretum for my brother,” she said.
Recently the city paid tribute to local musician Steve Murphy, who died in July, by planting a Japanese tree lilac. It was placed near Vetter Stone Amphitheater, a stage where his Murphy Brothers Band often played.
Steevens said Tree of Life honors may be arranged by the public, too. The forestry crew will continue planting memorial trees through the end of the month at spots in Alexander Park, Country Club Estates, Highland Park, Tourtellotte Park, Wings over White Oaks as well as in other public spaces.
Families and friends who want to honor their deceased loved ones may submit applications online at: www.mankatomn.gov/home/showdocument?id=1520.
The cost depends on the species and size of trees, which must be purchased from the city. Varieties available are hackberry, bur oak and Japanese tree lilac.
The names of Tree of Life honorees are engraved on small plaques. Armin Steck’s plaque is among several displayed at the Intergovernmental Center.
Sue Steck lives in West Mankato, not far from the tree planted in her father’s honor. She and her family plan to enjoy seeing the bur oak’s leaves change throughout upcoming seasons.
“My husband (Gregg Marg) drives by it every day on his way to work.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.