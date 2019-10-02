LONSDALE — A Tri-City United school is receiving a national honor.
TCU Lonsdale recently was named a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education.
About 300 public schools from across the country are receiving the recognition this year, including 10 that were nominated by the Minnesota Department of Education.
TCU Lonsdale was nominated in the Exemplary High Performing Schools category, which recognizes top performers on 2017-2018 state standardized tests.
More than 85% of Lonsdale students passed the state math tests and 74% passed the reading tests. That's in comparison to the statewide averages of 56% in math and 59% in reading.
Nominees must complete an application with detailed information about the school's demographics, curriculum and strategies for student success.
“It was a great reflective process for us,” Principal Mollie Meyer said. “We got to put down on paper how we all are contributing to the success of our students.”
Meyer, Supt. Teri Preisler and teacher Abby Brockway will go to Washington, D.C., in November to accept the award and participate in professional development sessions.
The school will hold a celebration sometime after the trio returns from the trip. Meyer said everyone in the TCU community will be invited because the award “reflects the hard work of the entire district.”
Eight schools in The Free Press coverage area have now received National Blue Ribbon School recognition. The previous recipients are: West High School, Dakota Meadows Middle School, Hoover Elementary School and Monroe Elementary School, all of which are in the Mankato district, as well as Maple River East Elementary in Minnesota Lake, Sleepy Eye Elementary in Sleepy Eye and Hartley Elementary and TEAM Academy in Waseca.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.