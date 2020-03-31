MONTGOMERY — The Tri-City United School Board will interview six candidates to become the district’s next superintendent.
The candidates are:
• Carmen Daniels-Strahan, principal of Dakota Meadows Middle School in Mankato
• Lisa Edwards, director of continuous improvement for Farmington Area Schools
• Doug Froke, superintendent of the Detroit Lakes School District
• David Helke, principal of Burnsville High School
• Michael Neubeck, principal of Mahtomedi Middle School
• Lonnie Seifert, superintendent of Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop Schools
The School Board will conduct first round of interviews Thursday and Friday.
The district received 23 applications to replace Supt. Teri Preisler, who is retiring at the end of June after seven years.
