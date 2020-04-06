MONTGOMERY — The Tri-City United School Board has selected three finalists to become the district’s next superintendent:
• Carmen Daniels-Strahan, principal of Dakota Meadows Middle School in North Mankato
• Lisa Edwards, director of continuous improvement for Farmington Area Schools
• Lonnie Seifert, superintendent of Gibbon-Fairfax-Withrop Public Schools
The board will conduct virtual interviews with the finalists Tuesday afternoon. Virtual community forums with the finalists will be livestreamed from 1:45-5:15 p.m. Tuesday at www.tcu2905.us. Community members can submit questions on the district website before 6 p.m. Monday. Community members who participate in all three forums can submit written feedback by 6:15 p.m. Tuesday for board members to review.
The board then will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday to deliberate. A video replay of the board interviews and meeting will be posted at www.tcu2905.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.