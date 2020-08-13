NORTH MANKATO — South Central College student Chelsea Mariner knows firsthand that trailblazers often encounter bumps in the roads to their future.
“My biggest obstacle was that I didn’t know how to apply for and access assistance,” said Mariner, the first member of her family to attend a post-secondary school.
The 23-year-old from Waseca enrolled in SCC’s nursing program and has not had to go it alone, thanks to a federal outreach program. TRIO is designed for first-generation college students as well those with low incomes or disabilities.
“I will graduate in December with an RN degree and in May, I will graduate with a liberal arts degree. Without TRIO, I wouldn’t be where I am at today,” she said.
“For someone who’s unfamiliar, TRIO offers a safe place to ask questions — someone they can count on,” said Judy Endres, SCC’s associate vice president for student affairs.
Like Mariner, she’d experienced entering college lacking advice from a family member who knew the routine.
“Luckily, I had a college roommate with parents who knew what to do,” Endres said.
Robert Landgren, 38, Eagle Lake, attended an informational program about TRIO in 2018.
“I’m a nontraditional student, so I figured I’d be eligible,” he said.
A TRIO adviser helped Landgren get into a hybrid program at WSU-Rochester for students working toward a bachelor degree in social work. He will transfer from SCC to Winona this fall.
Mariner utilizes an adviser from the nursing program; however she’s also a regular at the TRIO office. There she has access to computers as well as information about applying to other schools to further her education.
“Every semester, I sit down with my TRIO adviser. We talk about career plans, and I get help updating my profile and resume. I think the biggest thing is that they don’t just work with you regarding classes. I can go to them for financial advice, and when I didn’t know what to do, they helped me set up a medical appointments.”
SCC and Minnesota State University recently were awarded funds for TRIO student services programs.
SCC received a $1.3 million grant. Money from the U.S. Department of Education will be distributed over five years in increments of $261,888 per year.
The community and technical college that’s part of the Minnesota State system with campuses in Faribault and North Mankato received its first five-year TRIO grant in 2010 and another in 2015.
Margaret Hesser, director of student services at MSU, said the Mankato college received notification last week of a TRIO grant that will be distributed over five years, beginning Sept. 1.
MSU has been allotted $380,000 per year and will use the grant for a full array of services,” Hesser said.
Mariner has participated in field trips to other institutions of higher learning arranged by SCC’s TRIO program. She’s also become comfortable serving in student organizations, including TRIO’s leadership council.
As for her parents in rural Waseca County, “They have been super supportive of me being in school,” she said.
