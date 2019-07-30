Masada

The educator’s trips included a visit to Masada, an ancient fortress in southern Israel’s Judean Desert. Mark Wiese is left of the flag pole, in orange.

 Courtesy Mark Wiese

When Mankato West High School students learn about the Holocaust this school year and beyond, teacher Mark Wiese will share stories about the survivors he met this summer in Israel.

Wiese was most captivated by his visit with Naham and Genia Manor. The couple met while working in Oskar Schindler’s enamelware factory and are among the 1,200 Jews the German industrialist is credited with saving during World War II.

“To bring back first-hand accounts is going to be really powerful for students,” Wiese said.

The world history teacher recently returned from a 10-day trip to Jerusalem, where he also visited sacred Jewish sites and studied at Yad Vashem: The World Holocaust Remembrance Center.

Wiese was one of 34 middle and high school teachers chosen for the all-expenses-paid trip sponsored by the museum, the Anti-Defamation League and the University of Southern California’s Shoah Foundation.

Yad Vashem Museum

Mark Wiese took this photo of the sun setting over Yad Vashem: The World Holocaust Remembrance Center. “The symbolism of the end of the museum looking out over the valley and the Jerusalem forest shows hope and possibilities for the future after the destruction of the Holocaust,” Wiese said.

Wiese said the experience gave him more tools for making his lessons about the Holocaust more engaging. He also feels better prepared for classroom discussions about what propels genocide and if mass-scale genocide could happen again.

“We received helpful advice on how to answer the tough questions,” he said.

Wiese plans to share some of the ideas he gained with his West colleagues. He also hopes to share with broader audiences at educator professional development conferences.

The Valley of the Communities

Mark Wiese visited the Valley of the Communities in Yad Vashem. The 2.5-acre monument dug out of bedrock memorializes over 5,000 Jewish communities, most of which no longer exist.

Wiese, who will soon start his seventh year of teaching, spends part of every summer traveling to improve his teaching.

Through expenses-paid opportunities he finds online, he has visited destinations such as the USS Midway naval ship-turned-museum in California and the Monticello plantation that was designed by President Thomas Jefferson in Virginia.

During a trip to Germany, he visited schools and brought home analysis about how the German education system compares to the U.S.

He also has been to Washington, D.C., where he worked with federal judges to design lessons about historic federal court cases that were made available to teachers all over the country.

