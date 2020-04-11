BLUE EARTH — Nearly 40 pounds of marijuana and THC wax allegedly was seized after a traffic stop on I-90 in Faribault County.
Zion Cornelius Eugene Jordan, 21, and Sayvonne Lealbert Eugene Jordan, 23, both of Iowa City, Iowa, were charged with felony drug possession Thursday in Faribault County District Court. Sayvonne Jordan also is charged with gross misdemeanor giving a false name to police.
According to the charging complaints:
A Minnesota State Patrol trooper stopped a car for speeding Tuesday night and “immediately smelled the overwhelming odor of marijuana.”
Sayvonne Jordan was the driver but did not have a license. He initially gave the trooper a false name. After he provided his true name, the trooper discovered he was wanted on multiple felony warrants.
The vehicle was searched after a K9 from the Faribault County Sheriff's Office arrived and confirmed the smell of marijuana.
Officers found 38 pounds of marijuana in the car. They also found 1.5 pounds of THC wax (a concentrate of the main psychoactive compound in marijuana).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.