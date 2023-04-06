MANKATO — Just in time for Easter, state troopers came to the rescue of a pet bunny hopping along the highway Monday.
Troopers Andy Kutz and Chelsea Yeager picked up the bunny along Highway 169 about 2 miles north of Mankato.
Dubbed "Mr. Trooper," the bunny was taken to the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society and then brought to a bunny rescue where it will be adopted out if the owners aren't located.
The patrol said they believe the rabbit was dropped off along the highway by its owner.
