ST. PETER — A 29-year-old man from Del Rio, Texas, was injured when the box truck he was driving Tuesday morning rolled a few miles northwest of St. Peter.
The driver was traveling southbound in a 2020 International on Highway 22 in Lake Prairie Township in Nicollet County at 7:52 a.m. when he tried to correct the path of the vehicle as it began to leave the roadway, the State Patrol said. The truck overturned on its right side.
His identity is to be released by the patrol this evening.
