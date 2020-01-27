HANSKA — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office stressed caution around thin ice on its Facebook page Monday, after a truck fell through on Lake Hanska.
Photos taken Monday show a truck partially submerged by Godahl point on the lake, according to the Facebook post.
No injuries were reported, but the sheriff’s office reminded people traveling on the lake with vehicles and fish houses to be aware of thin ice as temperatures warm.
