MADELIA — A 26-year-old Sioux Falls man was injured when the semi he was driving crashed at an intersection near Madelia Wednesday morning.
Seni Bahari Sadi was driving an eastbound 2020 International on Highway 60 shortly before 7 a.m. when he lost control of the truck as he attempted to turn north on Highway 15, the State Patrol said.
Road conditions were dry.
Sadi was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Madelia.
