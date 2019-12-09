WASECA — A 26-year-old Prior Lake man was injured when a box truck rolled Monday morning between Waseca and Janesville.

Road conditions were icy and snowy when Kenneth James Park was driving a 2014 Peterbilt east on Highway 14 at 9:14 a.m., the State Patrol said.

Park lost control of the vehicle and the truck entered the highway’s median and rolled.

He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Waseca, the patrol said.

