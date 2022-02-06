Long stretches of sub-zero temperatures and snow-covered rural roads cause very little travel anxiety for riders who opt to use a dial-up transportation system.
Hopping on a warmed-up TRUE Transit bus is a reliable choice for residents of three area counties. VINE Faith in Action coordinates the service especially designed for people with homes in the country or in small towns that don’t offer bus service.
“I’m used to people telling me where to go,” said Mike Kinniry, of Waterville, who drives one of the service’s five buses.
He likes to drive, he said, and is familiar with most of the region’s roads.
“I grew up in the area (and besides, we’ve got GPS).”
TRUE Transit system began operations with one bus in January 2017, providing transit to residents of small towns and rural areas of Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur counties — which were three of only a handful of counties statewide without service.
The rural transit system was years in the making and is a collaboration between VINE, the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the three counties.
“MnDOT wanted every county in the state to have some type of public transportation,” said Paige Schutte, VINE’s marketing specialist.
Representatives of the counties did not want to take on the responsibility of providing public transportation, she said.
“VINE was already operating a transportation system for seniors ... MnDOT came to us and said, ‘You guys are already doing this, how would you feel about handling it?’”
Early on, each of the three participating counties had “dial-a-ride days” where riders could pay $3 to board a bus to specified cities. Routes from Le Sueur and Le Center to Mankato were later additions to the service.
Mary Scheurer boarded Kinniry’s bus on a recent frigid January morning at her home in rural Kasota. The bus rumbled down a country road through hilly terrain before it continued south on an icy Highway 22.
Scheurer, who needed to get to a clinic appointment in Mankato, was a first-time customer who’d called to reserve a seat soon after receiving a mailing that advertised the service’s $5 rides.
She appreciated the convenience and time saved for her family members who often take her to appointments.
“My kids will usually come out and get me and then bring me back,” she said.
“I will definitely use it again, but next time I will go for the earliest time in the morning I can get,” Scheurer said during a follow-up call after her one-way ride.
She’d canceled her return bus trip because of a scheduling conflict regarding medical appointments. A daughter who lives in Mankato brought Scheurer home.
Riders may hit a snag in plans if they’re unaccustomed to True Transit’s daytime-only hours of operation. The strictly weekday service ends at 5 p.m., with last pickups slated about an hour before.
Kinniry said from time to time drivers have allowed some flexibility in their schedules. He recalled bending the rules for a rider who uses a wheelchair. The man had made round-trip bus arrangements around an afternoon medical visit.
“His doctor’s appointments got backed up, and the guy didn’t get done until 6:30 p.m. I waited for him.
“We aren’t going to leave anyone behind. And when someone has a doctor’s appointment at 8 a.m., we make sure they get there.”
“I love TRUE Transit,” said Alyssa Pieper, as a compliment to Kinniry as she boarded his bus for a trip from Mankato to Le Center to visit her mother.
Pieper, who does not own a car, has been a regular rider throughout the past three years.
“The bus is so much cheaper than a cab — that would cost me an arm and a leg,” she said.
Kinniry usually handles TRUE Transit’s northernmost routes and often drives to pick up passengers in New Prague, a town that straddles the Le Sueur-Scott County Line.
His bus typically has one or two passengers aboard at a time.
“Very, very seldom have I had a full bus; however, once I did carry a group of people from a nursing home so they could go out to a place to eat,” he said.
His fellow drivers travel regularly to Good Thunder addresses in Blue Earth County or rural New Ulm residences in Nicollet County.
Troy Krautbauer, of Janesville, started driving for TRUE Transit about six months ago, shortly after his decision to retire early. Boredom set in as the coronavirus pandemic endured.
“I got tired of just sitting around,” he said.
Krautbauer said he enjoys talking with his regular riders. “We get to know each other better each time.”
Dealing with habitually late riders and no-shows is not so enjoyable, but there is a plan for those situations, Krautbauer said, while he waited for a Gustavus student who was nowhere in sight.
“We give them three minutes, then we call the office and they then call the rider.”
After several minutes of waiting at a curb on the St. Peter campus, Krautbauer put his bus in gear and headed to his next stop.
“We can’t be late for our other customers,” he said.
To ease the financial situations for its riders during the pandemic, TRUE Transit waived its fees for more than a year.
“That really helped. I rode the bus a lot last year,” said St. Peter resident Antonio Robinson.
He began to catch rides on TRUE Transit buses five years ago and continues to use the service to go back and forth to Mankato about once a week.
“It’s cheaper than buying gas,” Robinson said, as he helped an older bus buddy next to him with a seatbelt adjustment.
The two men know each other by name. The same is true with their driver that day, Duane McVenes.
“I’m one of the originals,” McVenes said while transporting riders between St. Peter and Mankato.
McVenes, who has been with TRUE Transit throughout its five-year history, previously drove a Pepsi truck and was behind the wheel of a bus that transported MRCI clients. He also was a volunteer for VINE.
Bus drivers are required to have commercial licenses and be certified to drive a passenger bus, he said.
His bus, along with the others in the system, are equipped to firmly secure wheelchairs while in use by their owners.
McVenes’ recent passengers include an elderly man from who uses a wheelchair and his sister. Linda Lange, of Minnetonka, has driven down to help her sibling during a doctor’s appointment. Lange said in the past she would have had to find someone to help with the difficult task of getting her brother in and out of a car.
Before TRUE Transit’s first bus hit the road, VINE — its programs generally focused on the elderly — was concerned the service would not be used by younger people. Those fears proved to be unfounded.
Ridership grew throughout the system’s first year and its management was prompted to add new stops. The rural transit service’s route expansion in 2019 added destinations for riders from Nicollet and Le Sueur counties and from New Prague.
In TRUE Transit’s first year, transportation was provided to just over 1,200 riders.
“We’ve grown so much that we now average about 1,000 rides a month,” VINE’s Schutte said.
Last summer, she had her first opportunity to take a seat on one of the system’s buses. The chip ordered to repair her car was not available for weeks. She called TRUE Transit for rides to her job and for her young daughter.
The experience was an opportunity for her to meet in person those drivers behind the wheel of the program’s buses.
“That never happened before because they are always on the road,” Schutte said, adding that she also got to meet passengers and hear their stories about why they use TRUE Transit.
“I now know what it’s like to be dependent on transit.”
