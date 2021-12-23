VINE van (web only)

MANKATO — A public transportations system serving Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur counties will resume charging for rides early next year.

TRUE Transit has been providing fare-free rides since April 2020 as a response to the pandemic.

Starting Jan. 3, in-town rides will cost $3 per trip. One-way rides traveling out of town will cost $5.

TRUE Transit will continue to provide dial-a-ride service throughout the three counties. Service is available 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays with the exception of Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. 

Reservations are required and may be scheduled online at truetransit.org or by calling 388-8783.

