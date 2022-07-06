BLUE EARTH — A Truman man received life-threatening injuries when his truck rear-ended a state plow truck the morning of June 29.
James D. Ratcliffe, 68, was eastbound on Interstate 90 in an International 9400 truck pulling a Timpte trailer when he rear-ended a state plow truck that was diverting traffic to the left lane for a portable work zone, according to the State Patrol. The crash occurred at 9:40 a.m.
Ratcliffe was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester.
The driver of the Minnesota Department of Transportation truck, Nathaniel J. Lamont, 50, of Truman, received non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the Blue Earth hospital, the patrol said.
