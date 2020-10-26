MANKATO — President Donald Trump may wedge Mankato into a jam-packed final week of campaigning, potentially holding an airport rally on Friday, sources told The Free Press Monday.
The Trump campaign hasn't officially announced the president's schedule past Wednesday, but the campaign has notified the Mankato Regional Airport about plans for a potential rally there sometime on Friday. It would be Trump's second visit of the campaign to the local airport after an Aug. 17 stop that featured a lengthy speech to about 150 supporters and other invited guests.
"We heard they were trying to decide between us and Rochester," Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges said, adding that the campaign contacted the private company that operates the airport through a contract with the city. "They're approaching the contractor, not the city, because they're working out of a hangar."
Hentges said the city's Department of Public Safety had not been contacted by the Secret Service as of Monday afternoon, something that happened about a week in advance of the August visit. But the president is making an aggressive multi-state final push for re-election, which may shorten the timeframe for planning and scheduling events.
On Monday, Trump made three stops in Pennsylvania for campaign rallies. Tuesday will bring him to Omaha, Nebraska; West Salem, Wisconsin; and Lansing, Michigan. On Wednesday, the rallies are scheduled for Bullhead City and Goodyear, Arizona. With the multiple stops each day, the rallies are being held almost exclusively at airports.
Blue Earth County Republican Chair Willa Dailey said she had not received any word of a Trump visit, but that would be unsurprising if attendance is to be limited to a smaller number of invited guests.
"They wouldn't necessarily tell local party chairs," Dailey said. "As of right now, not a peep."
Another source verified that airport officials have been contacted but are awaiting details, including what part of Friday is being considered for the rally.
Southern Minnesota, either targeting Mankato or Rochester, could be a priority for Republican leaders even in the final days of the campaign because two recent presidential polls have shown Trump within 5 or 6 percentage points of Democratic challenger Joe Biden, a substantially narrower margin than earlier in the month.
In addition, the southern Minnesota congressional race between Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn and Democratic nominee Dan Feehan appears to be one of the closest in the nation, and polling in the U.S. Senate contest between Sen. Tina Smith and Republican challenger Jason Lewis has shown Lewis drawing closer and closer to the first-term Democrat.
Dailey said area Republicans would be thrilled at the prospect of another presidential visit, something the campaign hinted would happen during the August rally.
"They said he'll be back one more time," Dailey said. "So it wouldn't surprise me at all."
