MANKATO — President Donald Trump kicked off a week-long campaign push in Mankato Monday, warning his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, would spell doom for Minnesota and the U.S. if elected.
Trump hit numerous campaign highlights trying to extol his record on trade, the economy, immigration and the COVID-19 pandemic among other issues while painting Biden as a left-wing extremist who would raise taxes by a massive amount, hurt the economy and create a "boring, socialist government."
“We're going to have an election that's all about the survival of our nation,” Trump said.
Over the course of an hour, Trump spoke of a divided U.S. to around 500 people at the Mankato airport. He discussed his hopes in reviving the economy during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic while claiming Biden would tear down American institutions and potentially wipe out Minnesota's Iron Range mining operations.
The president also promoted numerous state campaigns, which local lawmakers say will help energize the GOP base to reach out to voters this fall. Minnesota GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan said Trump's visit Monday, the fifth visit in Minnesota since he was elected and the second in southern Minnesota, shows how important the region is to the U.S.
This story will be updated.
