President Trump’s visit to the Mankato Regional Airport last week went off without a hitch, and both Trump protesters and supporters got to have their say — protesters lining the Vets Bridge, supporters in a motorcade that drove through Mankato.
There have now been four sitting presidents who’ve visited Mankato: William Howard Taft in 1911, Harry Truman in 1948, George W. Bush 16 years ago and now Trump.
I wrote in my last column that the other brush with presidential visits was when soon-to-be president Jimmy Carter was campaigning at Farmfest in 1976. Former colleague John Cross called, saying he had a memory of a photo of Ronald Reagan in Mankato, although he hadn’t been the one to take the photo.
Turns out, Reagan did stop in Mankato, also as a candidate, in 1979. When Reagan died in 2004, Jim Hagedorn, now a congressman, posted a photo of the event in Mankato saying it was the first time he’d met Reagan.
So, as of last count, that makes four sitting and two soon-to-be presidents who’ve been here.
The mention of Farmfest also brought back some memories for Dennis Sandersfeld, who had a special connection with the Carter visit.
Those who only know of the sprawling Farmfest site near Redwood Falls today may not know its roots went back to 1972 when it was a fairly small event held near Vernon Center. Four years later a very ambitious Farmfest was held near Lake Crystal.
Top entertainment and lavish investments were put into making Farmfest a premiere event. But the multi-day show was a disaster. Following a summer of drought, it poured rain relentlessly throughout most of the event, creating a muddy mess and dampening attendance.
Still it drew major politicians, including Carter, who was introduced by U.S. Sen. Hubert Humphrey. And, Sandersfeld said, Bob Dole, the running mate to incumbent Gerald Ford whom Carter beat, campaigned at Farmest on the same day as Carter.
With a background in history and geography, Sandersfeld had been hired by Farmfest to create a living history village based on the 1890-1910 era.
A period farm house was moved in, as were two donated barns. He also helped create a village with a general store, barbershop and livery. He brought in FFA kids from 42 states to dress in period clothes and populate the village. Sandersfeld planted a garden and brought in chickens.
When the Secret Service made a pre-visit to Farmfest to pave the way for Carter’s and Dole’s visit, they picked the old house as a spot the dignitaries could take a break.
“They looked upstairs in the house and asked what all the suitcases were and I said they’re the FFA kids’.” They didn’t like that they were all closed and locked and wanted to have them opened. “I told them the kids were scattered all over the place.” He suggested the agents could haul the luggage to the hayloft in the barn, which they did.
When the Secret Service saw the barn hayloft, they decided it could be a good vantage point. “They asked if they could cut holes in the wall. I said sure,” Sandersfeld said.
The day of the political visits Sandersfeld went to the hayloft to see agents with binoculars scanning the grounds in all directions. “They had some plainclothes security in the crowd and there were others around. But not as much as they have nowadays.”
When the candidates arrived, at different times during the day, both came in the house for some rest.
“The agents went outside and it was just me and Jimmy Carter. We talked for quite a while. He never brought up politics.”
Later Dole and his wife, Elizabeth, stopped in. “They ate a meal in the house. The stuff from our garden and the chickens we’d brought in.”
Sandersfeld also visited with the stars brought in for a big show — Glen Campbell, Helen Reddy, Loretta Lynn and Mel Tillis.
While the big event was memorable, the committee that put it on was broke as attendance was weak.
Sandersfeld, who was to be paid for all his work and reimbursed for all the things he bought, never saw a dime, he said.
