MANKATO — Once on the brink of extinction, trumpeter swans, like bald eagles, have made a big comeback in Minnesota and other Midwest states, with about 30,000 trumpeters spending at least some of their time in Minnesota.
While most still migrate farther south in the winter, more of them can be spotted in this area.
“They are a big-body bird that can handle the cold. But they need open water to feed on tubers and to rest, and we have farm fields where they can supplement their food,” said Lisa Gelvin-Innvaer, nongame wildlife specialist with the Department of Natural Resources in New Ulm.
She said that while once endangered, trumpeters have moved up to the status of “special concern.”
While still a relatively rare winter sight in the Mankato area, some trumpeters may be spotted near Sibley Park where the water stays open because of the CHS/Honeymead plant and near the Wilmarth power plant.
Monticello has been a stop for people who want to see large numbers of trumpeters in the winter. For 35 winters the swans were fed along the banks of the Mississippi River, but the artificial feeding program ended as wildlife officials hope to encourage the swans to remain wild and feed naturally.
Unlike eagles, which were nearly wiped out from the use of DDT, trumpeters were driven to near extinction from widespread destruction and degradation of wetland areas and because of hunting in the early 1900s.
In 1932, there were fewer than 70 trumpeters known to exist worldwide, with most of them found near Yellowstone National Park where hot springs kept water open year-round.
Researchers from the University of Minnesota, the U.S. Geological Survey, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and the DNR have been trying to learn more about swans, such as their migration patterns and how many swans stay in the state during winter.
Recently they outfitted a small number of swans with solar-powered collars that transmit information to scientists’ cellphones.
Researchers also want to learn what the leading cause of death among trumpeters is.
