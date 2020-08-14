MANKATO — A rare presidential visit Monday in Mankato could signal how important southern Minnesota will be in determining which candidate wins the state in the November election.
Details slowly trickled out Friday about President Donald Trump’s upcoming campaign stop. The visit, which is not a public rally, is set for 2 p.m. at the Mankato Regional Airport before he travels to Wisconsin for a similar stop.
The Trump campaign’s decision to come to Mankato should energize local support for him and other Republican candidates, said Blue Earth County GOP Chair Dave Richards.
“It says our region is in play and there are some important things for him to gain by coming in here and supporting our local candidates,” he said.
He hadn’t yet heard what Trump’s visit would entail apart from the airport stop but suspects the president might meet with business leaders. Trump reportedly plans to speak about the economy and jobs during the visit.
Mankato Department of Public Safety officials held meetings this week about security plans for the visit. Sgt. Jesse Gilberston said he wasn't aware of any definite plans for the visit as of Friday morning.
With local Republican enthusiasm for Trump already strong, Richards said, the visit should only help.
“It’s got to be a positive,” he said. “I don’t care who’s the president; if the president of the United States comes to an area, it’s a boost.”
In a state that narrowly stayed blue in the 2016 presidential election, southern Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District is shaping up to be one of the most hotly contested races in 2020. Congressman Jim Hagedorn, of Blue Earth, has been a steadfast Trump supporter since defeating DFL challenger Dan Feehan, of North Mankato, in 2018.
The two will square off in a rematch this fall. Trump’s campaign team likely sees the Mankato visit as a way to help out his own chances in Minnesota plus Hagedorn’s in the district, said Kevin Parsneau, a political science professor at Minnesota State University.
“A visit like this is going to rally Hagedorn supporters to get out and vote,” he said.
The FiveThirtyEight political website's average of 2020 presidential general election polls has Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden up 50.4%-44.8% over Trump in Minnesota as of Friday. An Emerson College poll released this week has the race closer at 51%-49% for Biden.
At this stage in the race, the election seems more about energizing the base and turning out people rather than persuading undecideds, Parsneau said. Even if Minnesota doesn’t flip red for the first time since 1972, the Trump campaign’s focus on Minnesota could force the Democratic Party to pump money into the state rather than other swing states.
“Every penny you can make them spend to keep Minnesota is a penny they can’t spend in Ohio, Michigan and Florida,” Parsneau said.
The flipside is the visit could also energize Trump’s opposition. Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato organized a demonstration at 11:30 a.m. Monday on Veterans Memorial Bridge followed by remarks at 12:30 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park before Trump’s campaign stop.
“We’re going to remind everyone about Trump’s cruelty and incompetence — his complete inability to lead this country during a time of crisis when people are about to lose their homes, loved ones, and all their hopes for the future and their children — and about why it’s so important to show up in November and make our voices heard,” the group stated in news release.
Despite losing Minnesota to Hilary Clinton by about 1.5% in 2016, Trump won in all nine south-central Minnesota counties. Blue Earth County — 47% to 43% — and Nicollet County — 47% to 44% — were the most closely contested counties in the region.
The closeness of 2016’s result in Minnesota suggests the state is trending into battleground territory, Parsneau said. He pointed out how flipping the longtime blue state red would make Trump’s path to Electoral College victory much easier.
Strategically speaking, visiting Minnesota along with other states potentially in play this November could also steer media attention away from the Democratic National Convention happening at the same time, Parsneau said.
“It’s kind of an airplane version of a whistle-stop tour in swing states to get the press to knock the Democrats off the nightly news,” he said.
