MANKATO — With Thanksgiving right around the corner, customers can expect higher turkey prices this year, but farmers said the birds will still be on the shelves.
That’s according to John Zimmerman, owner of P and J Products, a turkey farm out of Northfield, who said prices have gone up, primarily due to inflation.
“We’re experiencing a high rate of inflation. You’re going to see an increase in prices across the board, and it won’t be just for turkey. It’ll be for everything on the plate,” he said.
As the number one turkey producer in the country, Minnesota raises 40 million birds annually, according to a Poultry Industry Profile report from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
The report said Minnesota accounts for 18% of all turkeys produced in the U.S. and that with 666 turkey farms in the state, turkey production generates $774 million in cash annually.
But GreenSeam Director Sam Ziegler said with the cost of producing the birds going up, so will the price for the consumer.
“The individual per pound per turkey, of course it’s going to be up. We have diesel fuel at an all-time high. If you think of keeping a barn warm, it takes heat. If you think of transporting it down the road, it takes energy. Then if you think about wages, and how wages have went up over the past few years, that directly affects the cost of the end-product that a consumer would use,” he said.
“There’s many factors that are going into this year’s end cost that a consumer is going to end up buying to put that turkey on their table this year.”
While prices have gone up, Zimmerman said you’ll still see the bird on the shelves.
That’s because grocers contract birds well in advance, he said.
“We raise turkeys 365 days a year, so we produce turkeys for the Thanksgiving market year-round. So the supply disruptions that we’ve had this fall regarding avian influenza and other issues won’t necessarily affect that too much,” he said.
Ziegler also said farmers and the industry are good at meeting demand.
“Turkeys are a little easier, shorter reproductive cycle than cattle or pigs are. They’ve been able to bounce back relatively quickly to get supply in check. I don’t anticipate to see a shortage. I think our turkey farmers have done a really good job at doing everything they can to make sure consumers have access to nutritious turkey for this fall,” he said.
Amid bird flu concerns, Zimmerman also said customers should find what they want.
“We don’t like to use the ‘shortage’ word. There’s some supply disruptions; if a specific processor has some issues with bird flu, there may be a specific brand that may be less available than another brand.
“If you’re looking for a frozen, whole bird, you should be able to find what you want.”
Despite higher costs, Zimmerman said you could also still be able to find some deals.
“You’re going to see increased prices overall, but the supply is there, and as I said a lot of these turkeys were contracted and priced early in the spring at lower prices, so if a grocer wants to put on a sale, we’re still going to see turkeys used as loss leaders at grocery stores this year.”
Locally, customers can expect to pay 98 cents per pound at Walmart Supercenter.
A 10 to 16 pound Good and Gather turkey at Target Grocery will cost $1.79 per pound, while a 12 to 16 pound Butterball turkey will cost $1.49 per pound.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.