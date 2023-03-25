NEW ULM — The Diocese of New Ulm’s historic The Way of the Cross shrine will be featured on WCCO Television and will serve as the site for a public prayer observance during this year’s Lenten season.
Located on a hillside near the hospital in New Ulm, the 119-year-old shrine features a steep walking path along 14 stations and a grotto. Statuary along the path retell the story of Christ’s trial, crucifixion and death. Our Lady of Sorrows Chapel is located at the end of the pathway at the top of the hill.
Channel 4 will premier a “Finding Minnesota” show featuring the shrine April 5, as part of the 10 p.m. newscast. The segment will be rebroadcast 4:30 a.m. April 6 and at approximately 10:30 p.m. April 9 — which is Easter Sunday.
A public event is slated April 7 at the shrine. People of all faiths may accompany Bishop Chad W. Zielinski 3 p.m. as he leads participants in Good Friday prayers and meditation while they walk along the shrine’s pathway.
Knights of Columbus members will staff The Way of the Cross 1-5 p.m. April 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.