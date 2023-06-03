A few months ago, writers from around the country whose essays had just been published in a soon-to-be bestselling book gathered in Omaha to celebrate the feat.
Two of those writers came from the same area code.
“It’s a crazy small world,” says Melissa Neeb, who along with Kirstyn Wegner were selected to have their essays published in a national bestseller. “We didn’t even know each other until the launch party.”
Neeb of Mankato and Kirstyn Wegner of Wells, both of whom have been writers for years, wrote parenting essays that appear in the book “So God Made a Mother: Tender, Proud, Strong, Faithful, Known, Beautiful, Worthy & Unforgettable — Just Like You.”
The book, which includes 89 essays, is curated by Leslie Means. For 11 years, Means has run a website for women that focuses on motherhood, relationships and grief. Her website and its musings have exploded in popularity over the years.
While the site regularly publishes readers’ works, the pieces in this collection represent, she says, some of the best heartwarming stories about both the beauty and struggles of motherhood.
The book was published in April and within a few weeks had sold millions of copies.
The book is broken down into sections that play on the book’s title. Wegner’s essay is in the section titled “So God Made a Mother Feel Like Home.”
“I wrote about adoption. We do foster care,” she says. “We were not able to have our own children. So we do foster care and we adopted a daughter out of foster care. And I wrote about that experience.”
Wegner says one of the most challenging aspects of foster care is establishing a parent-child bond with someone who may be angry or lonely.
“You really have to start from scratch and build a relationship,” she says. “And a lot of times in the beginning that child does not want to be there. They want to go back home, they want to go back to what’s familiar to them. So you really have to work to build trust, and you have to make a connection.”
Wegner and her husband have been doing foster care for a decade. In addition to the child they adopted, they’ve got another who has been with them for over a year. Other children who were with them for a spell and moved on, she says, maintain contact with her family.
“It’s something that’s dear to my heart,” she says.
Neeb said she knew getting into the book was going to be tough. But she was thrilled to hear that, out of 600 submissions, hers was chosen.
“It was a huge surprise to make it into the book,” she says, “but I’ve had my own social media platforms also since 2020, and my writing has done well. People seem to really connect to my style of writing about motherhood and faith, and so I knew I would be a good fit for the book. Obviously, it was pretty stiff competition.”
Neeb’s essay focused on her faith and how she relied on it to weather some rough storms in her personal life. Married to a recovering addict for 17 years, she says things have sometimes been difficult.
“We have both had to do a lot of recovery work,” she says. “The message I have for the reader is that God saw me in every moment of my life, whether it was a rock-bottom moment or all the highs and lows in between.
“I actually had a kind of a falling away from faith for a period of 15 years or so in the midst of my husband’s addiction. And so over the last few years, really, I’ve come back to my faith and discovered that God was with me, in all those moments. I was never alone.”
The book is available at Barnes and Noble and numerous online sellers such as Amazon or Target.
