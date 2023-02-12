ST. PAUL — A Twin Cities builder and developer wants to bring hundreds of new homes to a 105-acre site in Mankato, a city that has identified a need for more housing.
Mesenbrink Construction & Engineering of Prior Lake is proposing a multi-phase development with 112 single-family homes, 713 apartment units, and commercial uses on the site just east of where Hoffman Road ends at Blue Earth County Road 12, according to an Environmental Assessment Worksheet released recently.
The easternmost homes in the new development will be only about 1.2 miles from the Eagle Lake city limits.
The EAW notes that the site consists mostly of out-of-production agricultural fields with some forested areas in the north. Existing homes, agricultural land, a wetland, a senior living facility, and forested areas surround the site.
Mesenbrink intends to develop the property “from west to east” starting with retail and residential units on the west side, followed by apartments in the middle and single-family houses on the east side, according to the EAW.
Mesenbrink’s proposal comes on the heels of a new report that identifies a need for more housing of all types in Mankato.
More specifically, the Mankato area sees demand for everything from market-rate rentals (100 to 140 units per year needed) to high-end single-family homes (70 to 80 units) and attached single-family dwellings (70 to 85 units), according to the report.
A project narrative in the EAW cites the Mankato Area Housing Study, which finds that the area is growing by 335 to 350 households per year. Multifamily buildings have low vacancy rates, “necessitating the construction of additional multifamily units,” the narrative states.
Annual building permit reports show that Mankato permitted 1,138 new housing units between 2016 and 2019, according to the housing study. Roughly 57% of the new units were multifamily rentals.
In general, housing stock in the greater Mankato area “has not kept up with demand,” according to a project narrative for Fox Meadows, a proposed residential development in nearby Eagle Lake.
The Fox Meadows proposal consists of 104 multifamily units, 24 twin homes, and 100 single-family houses, including 83 detached homes, as Finance & Commerce reported in July.
Construction on the Mesenbrink site could begin in 2024 and play out over five to 10 years depending on market conditions, according to the EAW. As part of the environmental review process, the city is taking comments on the plans through March 9.
After the environmental review, the project will be up for several City Council approvals, including a Land Use Plan amendment, conditional use permit, annexation approval and rezoning, said Mark Konz, Mankato’s associate director of planning and development services.
In general, Konz said, residential construction has been strong in the city “and continues to be needed. Lower density residential construction is also needed.”
This story was first published in Finance & Commerce, a Twin-Cities based business magazine.
