NORTH MANKATO — Everett and Sullivan Shunkwiler are healthy, home and together again.
The 11-day-old twins were born into a surreal world at 3:19 p.m. March 30 — nurses and doctors wearing masks at all times, no grandparents or other relatives to coo over them in the days that followed, and some social distancing very unlike the previous nine months.
"But we get to be home together now and can start figuring out how to do this," said Thad Shunkwiler Friday afternoon.
Shunkwiler and his wife, Lisa Chesley, had been living a couple of miles apart since Tuesday, when Sullivan, who weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces at birth, was discharged from the Mankato hospital while Everett, who debuted at 4 pounds, 5 ounces, needed a few more days to pack on some weight. Each night since Tuesday the parents would swap places.
"I was the night shift at the hospital and Lisa was at the hospital during the day, and we kind of rotated 12-hour shifts," Shunkwiler said.
Even in the hospital nursery, the boys were in different bassinets. So when Chesley and Sullivan arrived at their North Ridge home just after noon on Friday, the twins had a chance to be side by side again.
"It'll be a lot easier than having them separated," said Chesley, a Mankato attorney. "It's good. It's really good to be home."
Swaddled closely, Everett had no choice but to bide his time while awaiting his chance to resume his in utero pass-time — kicking his brother.
"That's what happened throughout the pregnancy," Shunkwiler said.
If the parents look familiar to Free Press readers, they appeared in the March 22 edition when friends threw a Minnesota Twins-themed drive-by baby shower with social-distancing protocols tightly enforced. Shunkwiler, a professor at Minnesota State University and a self-described huge baseball fan, is looking forward to the weeks ahead — teaching classes online and watching his new favorite team.
"We won't be able to watch the Twins on TV, but we'll get to watch them in the living room," he said.
Even as many Americans — stuck at home week after week — are running out of things to do, Shunkwiler and Chesley will literally have their hands full. Looking to get the boys on the same sleep schedule, they'll be doing feedings every three hours even if it means waking a sleeping baby. So it will be a marathon of feedings and diaper changes — 1 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m., 10 p.m., 1 a.m., 4 a.m., 7 a.m., 10 a.m. Repeat.
And there won't be any grandparents, aunts or friends offering to take a feeding here and there to allow the parents to get some rest. The boys' pediatrician is recommending the family maintain, for the foreseeable future, the no-visitor policy in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That's especially disappointing for Chesley's parents, Robert and Carla.
"It's their first grandchildren, so I think that's really hard for them — for my whole immediate family," said Chesley, who has two sisters in Minnesota and a brother in New York City. " Thankfully, with technology we can Facetime everybody."
Of course, grandparents can't rock a crying baby or take a 4 a.m. feeding via Facetime, so Chesley and Shunkwiler are on their own. Although they profusely praised the quality of care and the kindness of the medical staff at the hospital, they're eager to just be a family.
"I think both Lisa and I are ready for that, and we make a good team," Shunkwiler said. "We have a lot of energy from the excitement. ... You ask us in six months and we might be, 'Hey, Grandma, we could use some sleep.'"
